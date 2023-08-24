Things almost didn’t work out between Jessica Album and Cash Warren.

On the latest episode of Jana Kramer’s podcast “Whine Down”, Warren revealed that he and Alba briefly broke up when they were first dating.

He explained that at the time he “was really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys,” adding. “It just wasn’t making me feel good. I was always a pretty confident person… And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time.”

Warren admitted that his jealousy eventually led to the brief split when he began “turning into an a**hole.”

“We broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together — I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way,” he said.

After Alba and Warren met on the set of the 2004 film “Fantastic Four”, the couple tied the knot in 2008. They have three children together.

When you first start dating and you’re together and you get into a fight, you make up right away. And then, you get into a fight, you make up a couple days later,” he said, looking back on their successful marriage.

“The longer you’re together, those kind of disagreements or those moments where your energy is just a little bit off, those can last longer,” he continued. “And so it goes from being, like, a one-day thing to a one-week thing to a month.”

Warren added, “When we’re going through those times, we either give each other our space that we need, we talk it out, we maybe go on a date night. You try to do things to get it back. And fortunately, I’ve got a partner who’s kind of right there, lock and step.”