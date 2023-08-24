Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Jonas Brothers are big Toronto fans.

Toronto-based TikToker Rebecca Tandon headed down to the band’s concert in the city, telling BlogTo how the trio made time to chat to influencers and fans.

“They said ‘hi’ to every single person there. Even people who weren’t content creators,” Rebecca gushed.

READ MORE: The Jonas Brothers’ Mom Denise Says ‘They All Think Nick’s The Favourite’

The influencer made sure to ask the Jo Bros a very important question at the event — what their favourite thing about Toronto was.

Rebecca asked Kevin, “What’s your favourite thing about Toronto?” He replied that the q was “hard,” adding: “I love the food, love the people, love the shopping.

“We spent a lot of time here, you know. We filmed ‘Camp Rock’ here.”

READ MORE: Kevin Jonas Cries As Jonas Brothers Dedicate Song ‘Little Bird’ To Fan Whose Daughter Died

The group filmed most of the Disney flick in Ontario, particularly in the YMCA Camp Wanakita in Haliburton and Kilcoo Camp in Minden.

As Rebecca asked Joe the same question, he insisted there were “too many [things] to count.”

“I really like going to that place, Fresh. They have this vegan burger that I like,” Joe said, adding that “the nicest people on planet earth” live in the city.

The Fresh shout-out went down a storm with the kitchen and juice bar, with them suggesting in the comments that they’d name the burger after Joe.

Nick wasn’t asked the same question, with Rebecca instead questioning what his favourite Indian food was.

The hitmaker — who is married to Priyanka Chopra — answered: paneer, lamb biryani and dosa.