Zendaya’s upcoming role in “Challengers” was anything but comfortable.

The 26-year-old actress who stars as Tashi – a former tennis phenom turned coach – in the 2024 film about the sport and the repercussions of failure on an international stage admits in a new interview with Elle that landing the job felt like “a good step into a more ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase” of her career.

The Disney Channel alum also confessed she was “terrified” of playing tennis onscreen but later developed a newfound appreciation for athletes who compete and perform simultaneously upon doing three months of tennis training for the romance-sport film.

“The more I had to pretend to do tennis in front of a camera with an audience, the more terrified I felt. And I was not even using a real ball,” Zendaya recalled with a laugh. “I’m just doing the form and footwork and getting my swing right and doing it in front of a whole bunch of people as if it’s the US Open, and I’m terrified.”

Despite describing the job as “a little bit scary to take on,” Zendaya – who, in the film, finds herself at the centre of a love triangle, balancing the two most competitive men in her life, her husband Art (Mike Faist), and ex-boyfriend Patrick (Josh O’Connor) – ultimately believes her fear was “a good feeling” to have.

“To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f**k it,’” she explained.

“Challengers” hits theatres on April 26, 2024.