Renée Rapp is opening up about her bad experience starring in the Mean Girls musical.

In an interview with The Guardian, the actress and singer talked about struggling with an eating disorder while playing Regina George in the musical production on Broadway.

She added that her personal struggles were made worst by some of the people she worked with on the production, claiming that they “would say some vile f**king things to me about my body.”

At one point, before the pandemic, Rapp’s parents from to New York in an attempt to get her to stop doing the show to preserve her health.

Even as she has shifted to focus on music, she said that her parents and “more worried than they ever have been, because they know more now.”

Rapp continued, “Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win. They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess.”

Despite her difficult experience in the show on Broadway, Rapp will reprise her role in a movie adaptation of the musical, written by Tina Fey, who also wrote the original film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.