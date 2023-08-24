Chris Pratt’s daughters are putting their makeover skills to the test – on their dad.

With a bewildered, bedazzled face, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor, 44, shared the result of his daughter’s – Lyla, 3 and Eloise, 15 months – glittering makeover to his Instagram on Wednesday.

Another photo shows their glue-gunning skills, as they managed to get several silver gems stuck to his face. They didn’t forget about the nails, painting Pratt’s fingers in a smudged turquoise coat.

Referencing his 11-year-old son Jack, who he recently attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game with, he captioned the glammed-out pics: “All I have to say…Jack would never do this to me.”

The baseball game was a much different father-child bonding experience for Pratt, who captioned his photo with Jack: “What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!”

Pratt shares his two daughters with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He welcomed Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.