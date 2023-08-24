Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed the release date for her anticipated memoir, Worthy.

The “Red Table Talk” star made a video announcement on her Instagram account Thursday, revealing the book comes out on October 17.

After sharing the release date, Pinkett Smith told her followers that she wants “to start sharing some of the process with you that it took to write this book.

“Not only has it been emotionally taxing but it’s really technical. It’s technical to write a book,” she emphasized before advising fans to “stay tuned” as she plans on sharing “some content from my chapters as well as process.”

Furthermore, the 51-year-old acknowledged other memoirs set to release this fall by fellow famous personalities.

“Yesterday I found out I’m on Time’s most anticipated books for the fall [list] along with Kerry Washington, who I can’t wait to read her book,” Pinkett Smith said of the actress’ intimate memoir titled Thicker Than Water, out Sept. 26. “As well as Barbra Streisand [My Name Is Barbra out Nov. 7] and Britney Spears [The Woman in Me out Oct. 24].

“I want to read all of those books. We have some good reading this fall everybody.”

Worthy‘s 416 pages offers readers a gripping, painfully honest, and ultimately inspirational memoir that educates Pinkett Smith’s fans on how to embrace their most authentic lovable souls.