A judge has ruled that more than $500,000 of R. Kelly’s music royalties held by UMG (Universal Music Group) must be given out to Brooklyn federal prosecutors to help pay his victims.

In a report obtained by Billboard, Judge Ann Donnelly signed over the embattled R&B’s royalties to pay his criminal fines – two years after he was convicted for sex trafficking and racketeering.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Avoids Lengthy Add-On To 30-Year Prison Sentence

The prosecutors initially aimed to take control of royalties from both UMG and Sony Music Entertainment, Kelly’s previous record label. However, UMG had sufficient funds to cover the total penalty (they revealed holding $567,444), so the prosecutors declared on Wednesday that they wouldn’t pursue accessing Sony’s accounts.

Sony won’t hold onto R. Kelly’s funds, even though they had over $1.5 million of his royalties in 2020. They’re facing demands from others owed money as well. An abuse victim with a $4 million civil judgment and a Chicago landlord owed $3.5 million are also looking to access the funds.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago, who previously convicted Kelly on child pornography charges, might try to collect money from Sony or the remaining funds in UMG’s account. Kelly also owes over $42,000 in fines and restitution related to that case.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Manager Gets A Year In Prison For Theatre Threat

UMG and Sony’s spokespeople remained tight-lipped. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who’s appealing his convictions, assured that the royalty money would eventually be returned to Kelly once the appeals process concludes.

Kelly was convicted in 2021 for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York. He got a 30-year sentence for orchestrating a scheme of abusing women and underage girls. In 2022, he faced another conviction in Chicago for child pornography and enticement of minors.

He received a 20-year sentence, largely concurrent with the earlier one.