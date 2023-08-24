Kim Cattrall in "And Just Like That"

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the “And Just Like That…” season 2 finale (episode 11)

Kim Cattrall improvised a memorable moment in her “And Just Like That…” cameo.

Michael Patrick King, the showrunner for the beloved “Sex and the City” revival, confessed on “The Writers Room” podcast that the “amazing” moment when “Samantha kisses the phone” after saying goodbye to Carrie [Sarah Jessica Parker] was “not in the script.

“It was totally [an instance of] of an actor playing a moment. And it’s really nice,” he admitted.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That…” season 2, episode 11. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Cattrall, 67, appeared in the opening minutes of “And Just Like That”‘s season 2 finale, released early Thursday on Max. In the much-anticipated scene, Samantha, who’s in London, calls Carrie to let her know that she planned on surprising her BFF at her farewell dinner to her old apartment but will no longer be able to make it because her flight to New York City was delayed.

“Oh, I’m f**king furious!” Samantha tells Carrie.

Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Christopher Jackson, Katerina Tannenbaum, Evan Handler, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sara Ramírez, Bethlehem Million, Bobby Lee, Mario Cantone, Sebastiano Pigazzi, and Armin Amiri in “And Just Like That…” season 2, episode 11. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

King added that in his “multiverse of ‘And Just Like That’ and ‘Sex and the City’, [Carrie and Samantha] are always talking.

“[Samantha]’s always texting and talking, [and] not just [with] Carrie, but Miranda and Charlotte,” he explained.

In June, Parker called Cattrall’s return to the franchise “a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years” since “Sex and the City” first premiered on HBO.

“It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal,” she told TVLine, “and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”