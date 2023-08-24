“Rick and Morty” will return to the airwaves for its seventh season despite the major scandal involving co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland.

Now lacking the creative control of Roiland, who was charged in 2020 with domestic violence charges against a former girlfriend, the current showrunner declares that the new episodes of the beloved animated comedy will “raise the bar.”

The Emmy-winning series will be beaming to Earth’s televisions on Sunday, October 15 at 11 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland Cleared Of Domestic Violence Charges After Adult Swim Severed Ties With Him

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, confirmed the arrival to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, declaring: “It’s happening.”

“Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”

READ MORE: ‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Are Auditioning For The Show Following Lead Voice Actor’s Firing

Roiling, who voiced the main characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, has since been kicked off from his prominent role in the show’s direction and Adult Swim has been aiming to fight a perfect replacement – though no cast announcements have been revealed yet.

An official show synopsis reads: ‘Rick and Morty’ are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty’, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”