Warning: This article contains juicy spoilers about the “Riverdale” finale.

After a rollercoaster of seven seasons filled with wild plots, “Riverdale” fans are still reeling from the mind-blowing twist in the series finale.

The teen drama, loosely based on Archie Comics, bid farewell on Wednesday, marking the end of an era for The CW. Following the escapades of Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and their crew, the show saw a mix of intriguing relationships – from Betty and Archie to Veronica and Jughead, keeping viewers hooked throughout.

READ MORE: ‘Riverdale’ Finale: How Stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa & More Feel About Series Ending

Fans may have thought all the interminglings were over until the series finale dropped a bombshell: the “Riverdale” crew entered into a four-way relationship.

Betty spilled the beans, sharing: “The four of us realized that we could, and maybe should, just be … together. At the same time.” But don’t get too comfy – in the end, each one took their own path, leaving most viewers, once again, confused.

All the pairings kissed except for two characters of interest: Archie and Jughead.

READ MORE: ‘Riverdale’’s Cole Sprouse Recalls Fan Outrage After Lili Reinhart Split

In a recent interview with Variety, EP Sarah Schechter explained why the Hollywood hunks didn’t smooch on screen.

“I mean, that’s, like, too hot for TV,” she explained. “I think there’s a fantastic, fantastic amount of LGBTQ representation on the show.”

Discussing the unconventional relationship forged at the end, Schechter described it as “modern and fitting.”

“It also helps you remember that each one of these relationships is equally important in its moment. If anyone ended up with anyone, it would say somehow that it’s more powerful.”

“Riverdale” is currently streaming on Netflix.