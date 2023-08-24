Click to share this via email

The countdown is on for Selena Gomez’s hotly anticipated new song, “Single Soon”.

With just hours to go until Gomez releases the fun song, which she says is “perfect for the end of summer,” the singer took to Instagram on Thursday teasing a clip from the music video, set to release at 12 a.m. Friday, along with the track.

The clip begins with a sweet voice message from Gomez’s younger sister Gracie.

“Hi. Love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At ALL,” the 10-year-old adorably offers advice to her big sis.

Gomez then stuns as she dances in a shimmery purple chainmail mini dress trimmed with fringe, paired with a fur jacket, a pearl necklace featuring a diamond “S” charm and gold hoop earrings.

“I’ll be single soon… song and video are out at 9 pm PT!” Gomez captioned the post.

“Gracie slaying, and the sissy well….[Queen],” one fan commented, while another wrote: “My new anthem is just around the corner.”

The “Single Soon” teaser comes after Gomez got Kim Cattrall’s seal of approval for the “Sex And The City” audio she used in an Instagram Reel, teasing the upcoming song.