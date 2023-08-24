It appears Kroy Biermann has finally made up his mind on where his and Kim Zolciak’s marriage stands.

The former NFL player has filed for divorce against Zolciak for a second time after calling off their initial divorce proceedings last month.

READ MORE: Kroy Biermann Was Accused Of Placing A Tracker On Kim Zolciak’s Car Before Reconciliation

TMZ has obtained Biermann’s divorce papers – filed Thursday – to which he states the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Biermann is seeking sole legal and sole physical custody of their four children, plus child support, alimony and sole use of their marital home.

READ MORE: Kim Zolciak Fires Back At Kroy Biermann’s ‘Harmful’ Attempts To Paint Her As ‘An Unfit Mother’; Accuses Ex Of Years-Long ‘Mental Abuse’

In May, Biermann and Zolciak both filed separate divorce petitions and things quickly spiraled downward. Zolciak had accused her husband of smoking weed and being a dangerous parent to their kids while Biermann accused his wife of having a serious gambling addiction.

Elsewhere, amid the couple’s tax scandal at the time of their first divorce filings – news broke that they owed the IRS more than $1 million – a source claimed that Biermann and Zolciak’s split was caused by financial woes.