Lady Gaga is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a hard day at work as she prepares for her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The “Born This Way” singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, sharing “before,” “during” and “after” rehearsal footage in three separate posts, taking her followers along a run-through of her show “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano”.

Gaga’s first post sees the singer-songwriter posing for a selfie in her car, donning a black outfit and cat-eye sunglasses, to which she captioned “Before rehearsal” alongside a fitting smiley face emoticon wearing sunglasses.

The second post contained a series of photos capturing Gaga, 37, mid-rehearsal, beginning with a snapshot of her completed vintage-styled updo and bold makeup, followed by a pic featuring sheet music for “The Best Is Yet to Come” and another selfie in what appears to be taken in her dressing room. The final pic sees the musician rehearsing in a classy black dress with her band.

“During rehearsal,” read the caption.

The last carousel post Gaga shared Wednesday sees the Grammy winner wrapping up the day in three pics – one of her sitting pretty on the floor, another of her smiling into the camera as she walks outside and, lastly, one of her standing in a closet while holding a patterned bag embroidered with her name on it.

“After rehearsal,” she captioned the post, adding: “I love you in advance to everyone who bought a ticket to our show.”

Gaga also took to her Instagram Story that same day, expressing how thrilled she is to return to Sin City to perform.

“I’m so excited to go back to Vegas!!!!” she wrote overtop of yet another car selfie.

The “Shallow” singer initially kicked off her jazz and piano residency in January 2019 and wrapped up in May 2022. After that, Gaga began filming “Joker: Folie à Deux” in which she portrays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker. Gaga wrapped filming in April and announced “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano” on July 31. She revealed her Vegas residency return at Dolby Live at Park MGM via a teaser trailer on Instagram that featured footage from previous shows and teased “stripped-down versions of her hits” and music from “the Great American song book.”

“Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano” round two kicks off on Aug. 31. Gaga will perform 12 shows before concluding on Oct. 5.