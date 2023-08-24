WWE star Bray Wyatt has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36.

Details surrounding his death remain unknown after WWE Chief content officer, Triple H, broke the news on Twitter.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” he wrote.

Rotunda is Wyatt’s father. Wyatt came from a long line of wrestlers – his grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan and his uncles were Barry and Kendall Windham.

Since late February, Wyatt had been out of action upon taking a medical leave, preventing him from performing at WrestleMania 39 in April. Wrestling News reports that the pro wrestler was getting closer to being cleared with creative working on plans for his return after seemingly overcoming a serious illness. Rotunda had also recently revealed that his son would soon be returning to action.

In 2010, Wyatt joined WWE’s main roster under the ring name Husky Harris before exiting a year later. In 2013, he rejoined the pro wrestling company as the leader of the cult group, called The Wyatt Family, with Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and the late Luke Harper (a.k.a. Brodie Lee). From August 2018 to April 2019, he took a hiatus, returning with a new character, whom was a mix of Bray Wyatt and his other side, The Fiend.

During his time with WWE, Wyatt was a three-time world champion – he won the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice – and was part of several big matches, including his 2015 WrestleMania 31 match against The Undertaker.

Prior to his WWE career, Wyatt wrestled in the FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling) under the name Alex Rotundo. Before that, he was a star football player in high school and even went on to play for two seasons at a California junior college – the College of the Sequoias – before transferring to Alabama’s Troy University.

Wyatt is survived by his fiancée and former WWE ring announcer, Joseann Offerman, and their four kids, as well as his brother, Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), and sister, Mika.

Following the tragic news of his death, the wrestling universe and fans of Wyatt have taken to social media to share their condolences, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ric Flair and Alexa Bliss.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/U2FpzeibmY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023

I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you.… pic.twitter.com/QELzyKKkNI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

One of the best returns that WWE ever produced. Rest in Peace Bray Wyatt 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/rmFrrFcS6w — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 24, 2023