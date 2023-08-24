Not only can “Barbie” be anything, she can do anything too, so it seems.

As of Wednesday – 34 days after the film premiered – the live-action phenomenon of Mattel’s iconic doll squashed Universal and Illumination’s April-released blockbuster, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, at the domestic box office, becoming 2023’s top-grossing title upon completing the day with a North American total of $575.4 million.

“Super Mario Bros.” – starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Nintendo’s main hero of the Mushroom Kingdom – closed its 140-day theatrical run with $574.3 million domestically.

READ MORE: ‘Blue Beetle’ Unseats ‘Barbie’ Atop Box Office, Ending Four-Week Reign

However, the competition between the two films isn’t over just yet.

Worldwide, “Super Mario Bros.” is still the top earner of the year with a global total of $1.36 billion, holding the 15th spot on the list of all-time biggest earners, not adjusted for inflation.

Nonetheless, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” – led by Margot Robbie – is expected to pass “Super Mario” by the first week of September. It’s current global total stands at $1.3 billion.

READ MORE: Michael Cera Reveals He Emailed Greta Gerwig To Beg For ‘Barbie’ Role: ‘I Need To Do It!’

Upon attaining that breakthrough, “Barbie” will next strive to overtake “Frozen II”‘s worldwide total of $1.43 billion and becoming the top-grossing movie of all time from a female director, whether live-action or animated. “Barbie” just recently passed the original “Frozen”, which brought in $1.28 billion globally.

Gerwig has already become the highest-grossing female director of a live-action film at the worldwide box office, plus the highest-grossing female director of all time at the domestic box office. Additionally, in “Barbie”‘s first 17 days in cinemas, her movie joined the global billion-dollar club, becoming the first-ever live-action film directed by a woman to do so.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ Is Officially Warner Bros. Highest-Grossing Film Domestically, Beating ‘The Dark Knight’

When it comes to “Barbie”, box office observers aren’t dismissing any prospects, especially after Warner Bros. announced on Aug. 23 that the film will hit Imax theatres for the first time on Sept. 22 for one week only. Gerwig will also treat audiences to exclusive post-credit footage she selected.

“The worldwide enthusiasm for ‘Barbie’ has been overwhelming, humbling and deeply moving,” the director said in a statement. “We made ‘Barbie’ for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all.”