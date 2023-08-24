The man who rushed towards Drew Barrymore at an event earlier this week has been arrested.

The crazed Barrymore fan, identified as Chad Busto, was arrested on Thursday in Long Island after “going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence,” James Kiernan, Southampton Chief of Police, confirmed to Variety.

According to Kiernan, Busto will be taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arrest processing.

Before his arrest, Busto was “temporarily detained” Wednesday afternoon in Southampton. The alleged stalker was released shortly after as the police investigation continued, Lieutenant Todd Spencer told the outlet.

Busto’s arrest comes two days after he interrupted Barrymore’s event at 92NY in New York, to which he rushed the stage she was on, catching Barrymore off guard and forcing security to intervene. The “Poison Ivy” star and Reneé Rapp, whom Barrymore was interviewing during the Q&A session, were unharmed as they were escorted off stage. They later resumed their conversation after Busto was escorted out.