Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her partying days in the emotional music video for her new single, “Used to Be Young”.

The singer dropped the vid on Friday, showing her singing to the camera in the stripped-back clip: “I know I used to be crazy/ Messed up, but God was it fun/ I know I used to be wild / That’s ’cause I used to be young.

“Those wasted nights are not wasted/ I remember every one/ I know I used to be crazy/ That’s ’cause I used to be young.”

Cyrus wears a Mickey Mouse T-shirt underneath a sparkling red dress in the vid in a nod back to her Disney and “Hannah Montana” days.

Cyrus says of the ballad in a press release, “This song is about honouring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become,” People reports.

“I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future.”

She adds, “I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”

The official video came after Cyrus teased the track before the release, explaining how the song was about “looking towards the future.”