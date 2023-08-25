Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez’s new single is here!

On Friday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star dropped her latest song, “Single Soon”, along with its peppy music video.

In the danceable pop anthem, Gomez sings about looking forward to being “single soon,” as she plots a breakup.

“Should I do it on the phone?/Should I leave a little note/In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah),” she sings. “Maybe I’ll just disappear/ I don’t wanna see a tear/ And the weekend’s almost here.”

For the chorus, Gomez sings, “I’m pickin’ out this dress/ Tryin’ on these shoes/ ‘Cause I’ll be single soon/ I’ll be single soon.”

The video features the 31-year-old putting on a sparkling mini dress and heading out for a fun night at the club with her friends.

Gomez announced “Single Soon” last week, revealing the single on Instagram while adding that her upcoming album SG3 is “not quite done.”

The new album will be her first in English since 2020’s Rare. She followed that album up with the Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021, earning a Best Latin Pop Album Grammy nomination last year.

Speaking with Vanity Fair back in February, Gomez teased the new music she has been working on.

“It’s really powerful, strong, very pop,” she said at the time. “The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”