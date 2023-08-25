Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry in Europe next month, it’s been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Thursday that Meghan will be joining Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

A spokesperson said in a statement to People, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf.

“The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin.”

This year, the Games — founded by Harry in 2014 — will be held from September 9-16.

According to the Mirror, Harry will attend the Opening Ceremony on September 9 alone, before Meghan will reportedly fly over to join him on September 11. They’ll then attend the Closing Ceremony together.

The Games mean a lot to the couple, with them famously making their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

The news comes after ET revealed Harry would be returning to England on September 7 to attend the annual WellChild Awards.

“For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families,” Harry told ET in a statement.

“The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

His visit will come one day before the first anniversary since Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8.

There’s no word yet on whether Harry will see his father, King Charles III, or his older brother, Prince William, during his time in the U.K.