Drake fans are disappointed.

Rumours had been flying that the Canadian rapper would release his new album, For All The Dogs, on Friday, but Friday arrived and there was no album in sight.

Speculation about the album’s released kicked into high gear after Amazon Music apparently mistakenly tweeted out a promo the album with an August 25 release date.

But a quick check of music streaming services revealed that the hype was unwarranted, with the album’s release presumably still to come.

Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment at For All The Dogs being unavailable, sharing memes and jokes.

Lil Yachty, who produced the album alongside Bnyx, released a video message addressing the lack of an album drop.

“I know y’all thought For All The Dogs was coming out tonight,” he said. “Joke’s on y’all, cause nobody ever said that it was. Gotta stop believing s**t you hear on the internet.”

Yachty then took the opportunity to promote his own release, the new single “Tesla”.

Drake first teased For All The Dogs at a concert at New York’s Apollo Theater in January. In April, he released the first single from the album, “Search & Rescue”.

Earlier this week, Drake revealed the album cover art, drawn by his son Adonis.