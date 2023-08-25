The producers of “The Crown” want to be sensitive.

Speaking onstage at the Edinburgh TV Festival executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne talked about depicting the death of Princess Diana in the show’s upcoming season.

As Variety reported, early episodes of the sixth and final season will depict the late royal’s death in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it,” Mackie said of their approach to the subject matter.

Diana is being depicted by actress Elizabeth Debicki, who first took on the role in season 5, taking over from Emma Corrin.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated,” Mackie continued. “Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident.”

The producers also talked about how the passing of Queen Elizabeth last year affected the finale of the Netflix series.

“The passing of Her Majesty impacted on us all… It didn’t change [the story] fundamentally, but it did change it in a sense. When you see it, I think you will know what I mean,” Harries said. “It’s a very powerful film and a very respectful episode.”