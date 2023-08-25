Miley Cyrus is speaking about that feud with the late Sinéad O’Connor 10 years later.

O’Connor — who died at age 56 on July 26 this year — famously wrote Cyrus an open letter criticizing her nudity-filled video for “Wrecking Ball” in 2013.

Cyrus then hit back at the time, sharing tweets from O’Connor, who was battling mental illness. Cyrus also mentioned Amanda Bynes in the post.

The musician — who reflects on her partying days in her new track “Used to Be Young — spoke about the incident with O’Connor during her one-hour TV special, “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)”, which aired on ABC on Thursday.

“A lot has happened,” Cyrus shared, according to the Evening Standard. “’Wrecking Ball’, I had already had the demo, and I had taken this song, actually, to multiple producers who didn’t hear its potential and told me they didn’t think it fit Bangerz. So I called the ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ guy and go, ‘Let’s do it again.'”

She went on, “So at the time when I made ‘Wrecking Ball’, I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before.

“So this is when I had received an open letter from Sinéad O’Connor, and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in. And I was also only 20 years old. So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much. And all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea.

“And even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just, you know, men in power’s idea of me. And they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it,” Cyrus continued.

She added that “younger childhood triggers and traumas” come up in “weird and odd ways.”

Cyrus shared, “And I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted. And I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices and my own decisions. And to have that taken away from me deeply upset me.

“God bless Sinéad O’Connor for real, in all seriousness,” she insisted, before dedicating the Endless Summer Vacation album track “Wonder Woman” to the late “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer.