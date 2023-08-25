Kevin Hart is giving fans an update after revealing he was left wheelchair-bound after unsuccessfully taking on a former NFL running back in a race.

The comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell fans they’d likely see him in a wheelchair after he injured himself — tearing his lower abdomen and abductors — while challenging ex-New England Patriots star Stevan Ridley to a 40-yard dash.

Hart then shared another clip on Thursday, in which he said: “Guys, it’s bad.

“It’s f**king bad. My d**k looks like a thumb. Everything’s swollen.”

Hart added that his “balls got big as hell” and he still can’t move his legs, insisting: “Never again.”

Hart was sat in a car next to his wheelchair when he filmed the video, showing fans before saying: “Look at this s**t.

“You know how long it takes me to get the f**k out of the car? I’m a mess.”

He also said that an array of pals had been phoning him to poke fun at his injuries.

“I’m getting all types of calls … from friends, athletes … everybody starts off the same … ‘What the f**k were you thinking, Kev? How you do that? Man, you’re supposed to be in shape,’” Hart said.

“B***h, I am in shape! This ain’t got nothing to do with being in shape!”

He warned, “To every friend that has called me and has laughed at me … after this six to eight weeks when I get back to functioning, I’m gonna light your asses up. You know who the f**k you are.”

Hart joked in the caption, “All of my friends can kiss my ass 😂😂😂😂😂 ….I wish y’all could hear some of these damn calls.

“All of a sudden everybody is damn doctor or a physician….F**K YALL MAN!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #ManDown”

See more on Hart’s injuries in the clip below.