Bad Bunny is bringing out the big guns.

This week, Al Pacino was spotted in the restaurant Carbone in New York, where Page Six reported he was shooting a new music video for the Puerto Rican rapper.

According to Page Six, the video is “gangster related,” which suits Pacino perfectly given his history in films like “The Godfather”, “Scarface”, “Heat” and more.

The legendary actor was seen arriving for the shoot with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, with whom he recently welcomed a new baby earlier this year.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah – Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Bad Bunny’s music video has also reportedly cast New York Garment District legend and social media star Wayne Diamond, as well as actor Keith William Richards, who were both featured in the Safdie Brothers’ Adam Sandler film “Uncut Gems”.

Bad Bunny – Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Along with his music, the rapper has also been in the new recently thanks to his romance with reality star Kendall Jenner.

The pair were first spotted out on a date earlier this year, including one dinner at Carbone in April.