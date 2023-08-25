Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North wrote her mom a super cute note during their trip to Tokyo.

The Skims founder took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share part of the letter the 10-year-old had written her.

The words included, “I love you so much,” and “Thank you so much,” as well as drawing a heart around the words “Dear Mom.”

Kim wrote alongside the note, “Don’t want to share it all but my heart 💜🥹.”

Credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim and North have been documenting their trip on social media.

Earlier this week, North donned an orange-and-blue striped sweater for a TikTok clip that was almost identical to the one her dad Kanye wore for an appearance on MTV’s “TRL” in 2004.

North, her mom and pals lip synced to a version of Kanye’s duet with Estelle, “American Boy”, in the vid.