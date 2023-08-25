Kim Kardashian’s daughter North wrote her mom a super cute note during their trip to Tokyo.
The Skims founder took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share part of the letter the 10-year-old had written her.
The words included, “I love you so much,” and “Thank you so much,” as well as drawing a heart around the words “Dear Mom.”
Kim wrote alongside the note, “Don’t want to share it all but my heart 💜🥹.”
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Talks North West And Ice Spice TikTok Controversy, Admits Kanye West Might Have Been Right ‘In That Instance’
Kim and North have been documenting their trip on social media.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And North West’s Characters Revealed In New ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Trailer
Earlier this week, North donned an orange-and-blue striped sweater for a TikTok clip that was almost identical to the one her dad Kanye wore for an appearance on MTV’s “TRL” in 2004.
North, her mom and pals lip synced to a version of Kanye’s duet with Estelle, “American Boy”, in the vid.
@kimandnorthLiving life in Tokyo,♬ american boy – senia ❦