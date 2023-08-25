In the wake of Lizzo reportedly preparing to file a countersuit against the former backup dancers suing her for sexual harassment, a lawyer for plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez is firing back.

In a statement to Page Six, attorney Ron Zambrano — who represents the three women, blasted the singer’s countersuit.

“Lizzo’s threat to countersue for malicious prosecution is an insidious attempt at intimidation and delivers a chilling effect to all harassment victims in the workplace,” said Zambrano.

“The scare tactics, bullying and victim shaming coming from Lizzo’s team is exactly the behaviour employees face in the entertainment industry who feel they have no choice but to ‘suck it up’ for access and success,” he continued.

“Her team is merely trying to suppress the truth and hide her hypocrisy of publicizing her brand as one of empowerment and body positivity while privately depriving women of their empowerment,” Zambrano added.

“Lizzo certainly isn’t empowering women by way of her threats, rather she is disenfranchising them, but this lawsuit isn’t just about her. This sort of behaviour is pervasive in the entertainment industry. That doesn’t make it right, and it’s still illegal,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, Lizzo’s lawyer, Marty Singer, announced her intention to sue the three women for “malicious prosecution” over their lawsuit, alleging Lizzo fat-shamed the women, sexually harassed them and fostered a hostile work environment.