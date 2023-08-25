Ariana Madix has slammed Bethenny Frankel for her recent interview with Rachel Leviss.

Leviss spoke to Frankel after leaving a mental health facility following that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal. Madix previously found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on her then-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval’s phone.

Madix appeared on Dear Media’s “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” Friday, where she said: “Bethenny actually upset me more in the things that were said,” insisting she “did not listen but did read synopses,” Page Six reported.

Madix suggested Frankel did not “know what the f**k” she was talking about when sharing her thoughts on the affair, that was dubbed Scandoval.

Scheana Shay added that Frankel should have done “more research.”

Madix also slammed “very hurtful” comments Frankel made about Madix and Sandoval not having kids or getting married in the nine years they were together.

“In many states, [he was my common law spouse],” Madix pointed out. “I find that hurtful in regards to other women in relationships who don’t have children. Maybe they can’t have children or don’t want children or don’t want to get married.

“None of those people’s relationships are less meaningful because of that. She should know better than to say that about anybody.”

Madix also fired back at Frankel and Leviss’ remarks about her and Sandoval still both living in their Los Angeles home.

“I keep my door locked,” Madix insisted.