Liam Payne needs some recovery time.

In an Instagram post, the former One Direction member revealed that he had recently been hospitalized due to a “serious kidney infection” and will be postponing tour dates.

READ MORE: Liam Payne Says He ‘Feels Amazing’ After 100 Days Of Sobriety

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

“I’ve been a little bit unwell recently, and I ended up in hospital with a really bad kidney infection,” Payne said in the video message.

Payne explained that he had already started rehearsals for the upcoming shows, but was advised that “now was really not the right time to be out on the road” given his medical situation.

“I have the best people around me trying to help me recover as we speak,” he added.

READ MORE: Liam Payne Expresses Gratitude To Ex Cheryl Cole And Son Bear For Giving Him ‘Little Bit Of Freedom’ To Embark On Rehab Journey

The singer also said that his team is working to re-schedule the tour “as soon as we possibly can,” but are offering refunds for now.

“Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon,” Payne wrote.

In the comments on his post, fans send well wishes for his recovery.

“Please take all the time you need to rest and recover. Your health and well being are the most important things right now,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Rest up, get well soon, you’ve got the strength!”