John Stamos is sending his love to Ashley Olsen.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actor shared a post celebrating his old “Full House” co-star on welcoming her first child.

The post featured a slideshow of throwback photos and videos of Stamos with Olsen and her sister Mary-Kate from their years on the classic sitcom and later.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Stamos wrote. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.”

Stamos added, “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

News broke last week that Olsen and her husband Louis Eisner had welcomed a baby boy named Otto.

According to TMZ, the couple actually quietly welcomed their son several months ago.

Stamos’ message of congratulations followed fellow “Full House” co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber offering their own congratulations on their podcast “How Rude, Tanneritos!”.

“The baby had a baby!” Sweetin joked, adding, “I want to wish them well. Welcome to motherhood!”