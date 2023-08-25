Lauren Alaina has enjoyed a wildly successful country music career after becoming runner-up on the 10th season of “American Idol”.

The singer recently sat down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante and discussed her upcoming wedding to fiancé Cam Arnold, joking about landing some celebrity “cameos” for the nuptials.

One star she’s hoping is Dolly Parton. In fact, earlier this year she referenced the video that Parton recorded for her induction into the Grand Ol Opry.

“In fact, that day, I made a joke that my wedding was going to have to be pretty good, so we’re working on it. Our wedding day’s got some serious living up to do. Maybe Dolly Parton can make a video,” he said at the time.

She doubled down on that hope, telling Bustamante, “Actually, I’m not going to write my own vows. I’m going to have Dolly write them and read them to Cameron,” she quipped.

“And you imagine we get her to marry us? Yeah, that would be EPIC… I would pass out. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even get married. I would just be passed out on the floor,” Alaina continued.

“That was sweet of her to make the video. She’s my hero. Well, well, she’s everybody’s,” she added.