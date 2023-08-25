Carlos Santana is sorry.

The iconic musician went viral this week after videos spread from a concert in Atlantic City, during which he went on an anti-trans rant.

READ MORE: J.K. Rowling Removed From ‘Harry Potter’ Museum Exhibit Due To ‘Transphobic Viewpoints’

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow up, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it,” he said. “Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m okay with that.”

Carlos Santana goes on anti-trans rant during New Jersey concert: “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are… a woman is a woman and a man is a man.” pic.twitter.com/fss8d4qukK — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 24, 2023

The comment drew plenty of criticism on trans people and their allies on social media, prompting an apology from Santana.

Referring to his comments as “insensitive,” the 76-year-old rocker wrote on his Facebook page, “They don’t reflect that I want to honour and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs.”

READ MORE: Ne-Yo Walks Back Apology For Comments About Trans Children And Parenting

Santana continued, “I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.

“It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic,” he added. “We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”