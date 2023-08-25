Harry Styles and James Corden spotted shopping together for groceries at Bayley and Sage store in Marylebone, London on Wednesday evening.

Harry Styles and James Corden were spotted enjoying some more time off with one another this week.

Styles and Corden — who have been friends for years — recently enjoyed a vacation together in Italy.

Now back in London, U.K., the pair were spotted heading out to grab groceries on Wednesday evening at the Marylebone Bayley and Sage store.

The pals donned casual outfits for the outing.

Styles has been enjoying some time off after his global two-year “Love On Tour” gigs finished in Italy in July.

He’s now able to spend more time with Corden after he recently moved back to the U.K. after ending his run as “The Late Late Show” host in Los Angeles.

Styles also appeared to introduce Corden to his rumoured new girlfriend Taylor Russell when they turned up to support her at her The Effect performance at London’s National Theatre earlier this month.

“Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling,” a source told Page Six.

It was also reported that Styles and Russell stayed at the after party for about an hour before the singer was seen exiting out a side door, carrying the Canadian actress’ suitcase and purse.

