Donald Trump surrendered in Atlanta on Thursday, where he was booked and fingerprinted after being indicted on 13 different counts stemming from his efforts to overturn election results in the state of Georgia during the 2020 presidential election, including racketeering, conspiracy and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

For those counting, this marks Trump’s fourth indictment, following charges of fraud from the Southern District of New York, and two federal indictments (one involving his handling of classified top-secret documents, the other for attempting to remain in power after losing the election), racking up 91 charges so far.

In addition to posing for a mug shot, Trump’s height and weight were recorded as six-foot-three and 215 lbs (reports indicate Trump wasn’t asked to step on a scale, but self-reported those figures).

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s Mug Shot In Georgia Election Case Released, Marking A First For Any U.S. President

Those numbers raised eyebrows. MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Joe Scarborough, a one-time friend of Trump before turning adversary, noted that he’s six-four, and pegged Trump’s height as closer to six-one.

“That would be like if my staff reported me, ‘Describe Mr. Scarborough’s appearance.’ ‘He looks like Robert Redford in 1974’ – wildly off,” Scarborough said during Friday’s show. “So I’m not going to tell you where the over-under is on Donald Trump’s weigh-in, but it is a good, let’s just say it’s a good 70 or 80 pounds higher than what the staff reported.”

Meanwhile, Just Jared referenced an interview in Bodybuilding.com in which Chris Hemsworth — who stands six-three — discusses having to shed 30 lbs of muscle after filming “Thor”, from his superhero weight of 215 down to 180, for Ron Howard’s “Rush”.

The height and weight on Donald Trump's booking records is the same that Chris Hemsworth was while filming his role as Thor in #TheAvengers https://t.co/VrTzeP48Ru — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 25, 2023

Meanwhile, an online betting site had been taking bets on what Trump’s weight would be recorded as when he surrendered in Georgia, with the over-under coming in at a far more believable 278.5 lbs.

Trump’s claim of being six-three and 215 pounds was also hilariously mocked on social media.

215 pounds? No fucking way! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 25, 2023

Larry Fitzgerald – 6'3", 218 lbs

Donald Trump – 6'3", 215 lbs LIKE HELL. pic.twitter.com/wN2BVqv7op — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) August 25, 2023

Good morning, folks! We all know Trump lies every waking hour and not just about his weight being 215 lbs. pic.twitter.com/zWAWsxN8f1 — Reilly Belle 💙🚺🌈💪 🌊 💙 (@ReillyBelle57) August 25, 2023

According to Donald Trump: He and Jarred Vanderbilt are the same weight. pic.twitter.com/q1A7WC3J3E — LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) August 25, 2023

I'm 6'3" and 215 let me express some EXTREME skepticism that Trump and I are the same height/weight. pic.twitter.com/o7Qefb4P3B — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) August 25, 2023

Noah Karim Mikhail is 6’3”, 215 lbs. Same height/weight Trump just self-reported to the Fulton Jail. pic.twitter.com/cKeWprmkrN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2023

So Trump is the same height and weight as the other guys in these photos 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ogba3naFF0 — Mr S Belfast😎 (@Mr_S_Belfast) August 25, 2023

Donald Trump listed his height and weight at 6’3’’, 215 pounds. This is Eric Gordon of the Phoenix Suns. He’s listed at the same height and weight as Donald Trump. Someone’s lying. pic.twitter.com/LE2hYYFcTD — Jeremy Nelson (@houseoftrivia) August 25, 2023

Donald J. Trump

Called in his weight and Height to save booking time.

77 Years old

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 215 Lbs. Muhammad Ali

At 29 Years old

Height 6'3"

Weight 214 Lbs Never realized that "ONE" pound.

Made such a difference

I get it,

It MUST be the shirt, and the diaper. pic.twitter.com/oD3GJecods — Happy (@Happykittyoffla) August 25, 2023

Lamar Jackson and Donald Trump both list their stats as 6'3" 215lbs pic.twitter.com/Y6xXEcGDbk — Kevin Tripp (@kevintripp) August 25, 2023