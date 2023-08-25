Donald Trump surrendered in Atlanta on Thursday, where he was booked and fingerprinted after being indicted on 13 different counts stemming from his efforts to overturn election results in the state of Georgia during the 2020 presidential election, including racketeering, conspiracy and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

For those counting, this marks Trump’s fourth indictment, following charges of fraud from the Southern District of New York, and two federal indictments (one involving his handling of classified top-secret documents, the other for attempting to remain in power after losing the election), racking up 91 charges so far.

In addition to posing for a mug shot, Trump’s height and weight were recorded as six-foot-three and 215 lbs (reports indicate Trump wasn’t asked to step on a scale, but self-reported those figures).

Those numbers raised eyebrows. MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Joe Scarborough, a one-time friend of Trump before turning adversary, noted that he’s six-four, and pegged Trump’s height as closer to six-one.

“That would be like if my staff reported me, ‘Describe Mr. Scarborough’s appearance.’ ‘He looks like Robert Redford in 1974’ – wildly off,” Scarborough said during Friday’s show. “So I’m not going to tell you where the over-under is on Donald Trump’s weigh-in, but it is a good, let’s just say it’s a good 70 or 80 pounds higher than what the staff reported.”

Meanwhile, Just Jared referenced an interview in Bodybuilding.com in which Chris Hemsworth — who stands six-three — discusses having to shed 30 lbs of muscle after filming “Thor”, from his superhero weight of 215 down to 180, for Ron Howard’s “Rush”.

Meanwhile, an online betting site had been taking bets on what Trump’s weight would be recorded as when he surrendered in Georgia, with the over-under coming in at a far more believable 278.5 lbs.

Trump’s claim of being six-three and 215 pounds was also hilariously mocked on social media.