Elle King spoke out about her battle with depression and her weight loss journey in a candid social media post this week.

The country singer took to Instagram to share a video showing her pre-show prep and workout.

King — who welcomed son Lucky Levi in September 2021 — wrote in the caption: “Almost 2 years postpartum! I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5’3 from pregnancy 2021 – now 2023. It doesn’t happen over night. It didn’t even happen in a year for me. In fact, it’s an on going still working towards ever changing goals kinda thing.”

King then said of why she’s sharing her journey, “I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy. I also didn’t even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn’t even sing. So I started slow. Metabolic workouts. Light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit.

“I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f**king habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger. I add more workouts, I exercise with @pauldominic_ who is basically a body builder. But if you don’t have one of those then YOU have to be your own champion. Find music you like! Ride a bike! Go for a swim!” she continued.

READ MORE: Lainey Wilson Joins Dierks Bentley And Elle King As 2023 ‘CMA Fest’ Co-Hosts

King went on, “I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it’s so much more. My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body. Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW IM HEALTHY. I can’t believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication.

“I have PCOS and am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life. I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy🤘😇”

READ MORE: Elle King Dishes On New Album ‘Come Get Your Wife’ And Her Country Music Mom Group Chat (Exclusive)

King’s post came after she hinted that she’d split from her fiancé Dan Tooker back in May by wearing a neon green blazer that had the word “single” on the back during her Stagecoach Festival performance.

Elle King performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

King, who got engaged to Tooker in 2020, also shared multiple selfies at the time, alongside the caption, “In my me myself n i era 😘💅🏻.”