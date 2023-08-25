Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner is hitting the bottle and she’s got a few famous friends onboard to help her finish it off.

The “Kardashians” star recently shared a video on TikTok in which she’s seen on a yacht, alongside pals Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye.

“Drink?” Jenner lip-syncs along to dialogue from “Keeping Up the Kardashians”, in which Scott Disick offered a drink to Kris Jenner.

“You know, I’m a little — I would love…” lip-syncs Harvey, right after Jenner holds up a large eight-shaped bottle of tequila.

“I don’t need a whole life story. Just yes or no,” Jenner, lip-syncing Disick, interrupts. interjects.

“Yes, a little baby one. Thank you,” responds Skye (channeling Kris Jenner), as Kendall pours a hefty glassful of tequila.

“I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous,” Bieber (also lip-syncing Jenner), adding, “That’s a lot!”