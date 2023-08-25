Sandra Bullock is feeling the love from fans.

On August 5, the actress’ longtime partner, photographer Bryan Randall, passed away at age 57 following a three-year battle with ALS.

Now, a source tells People that Bullock has “seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing.”

Following the announcement of Randall’s death, his family had asked that in lieu of flowers, people send donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way,” the source said.

“She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others,” the source added.

The call to send donations to the ALS Association has seen results, a spokesperson for the organization told People.

Since his death, the association has raised $50,000 in donations in Randall’s honour, and their website has seen over 100,000 new visitors.

“We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan’s family,” the spokesperson said. “We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it.”