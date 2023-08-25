Ryan Reynolds heaped praise on his wife Blake Lively on her 46th birthday.

The “Deadpool” actor took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Lively on her special day, expressing gratitude for her presence in his life.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” Reynolds, 46, captioned a series of photos of the pair. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

Reynolds’ post also included two solo shots of his wife – one of Lively seated at a beachside dining table with her feet in the sand, and another of her smiling in front of the ocean.

Lively even took to her own Instagram account to wish herself a happy birthday since her sparkling cocktail brand, Betty Booze, “finally made it in Hollywood,” she captioned a new ad starring celebrity chef, Paul Hollywood, widely known as a judge on “The Great British Bake Off”.

“For @blakelively ‘s birthday we just got a star on the @paul.hollywood Walk of Fame,” Betty Booze’s official Instagram account captioned the same ad.

Last month, Lively and Reynolds enjoyed a romantic getaway in Paris where they were spotted having a lunch date and holding hands in the streets.