Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..." season 2, episode 11.

A bunch of familiar “Sex and the City” faces have been popping up on the spinoff “And Just Like That…”

On Thursday’s season 2 finale of “AJLT…”, André de Shields returned as one of Nya’s (Karen Pittman) law school colleagues.

He previously played Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) tap dancing instructor in a season 4 episode of “SATC”.

This is just one of many actors returning to the franchise to play a different role.

During Thursday’s episode of the “‘And Just Like That…’ The Writers Room” podcast, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared: “When I sat down to write Jean, I was like, it has to be someone royal and it has to be someone Black royalty and scholarly and poetic.

“So I just wrote it, really, with André in mind. And we just said, ‘Would you do this?’ And he came in and he was letter perfect,” People reported.

OMG!!!!!! The one and only André De Shields has entered the room 🥰❤️#ajlt #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/aZfDS6aTXi — Theresa (@TheresTJP) August 24, 2023

King spoke about doing a similar thing with Justin Theroux, who played Jared, someone who had a brief interaction with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in season 1.

Then in season 2, he played Vaughn Wysel, who dated Carrie before getting dumped.

“He was just like, well who else I going to be better in that part than him?” King said of the actor.

Peter Hermann also returned to the franchise in “AJLT…” season 2, playing Carrie’s brief fling, George Campbell, after she knocked him off his bike. He previously played someone Charlotte briefly dated in season 6 of “SATC” after briefly breaking up with Harry (Evan Handler).

“SATC” author Candace Bushnell commented on the latter return.

“The fact that Carrie’s app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season six really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City,” Bushnell jokingly tweeted last month.

The fact that Carrie’s app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season six really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City. pic.twitter.com/pPbLarkIeN — Candace Bushnell (@CandaceBushnell) July 19, 2023

Andy Cohen also made a couple of appearances in the original show; once in season 4 in a gay bar and a second time in season 6, when he helped assist Carrie at a department store.