The cancellation of “Nancy Drew” came as a shock to its producers.

On Thursday, a day after the show’s series finale aired, executive producer Larry Teng took to Twitter to call out network The CW over how the cancellation was handled.

“From what I’ve read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive,” Teng wrote. “Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that’s what almost happened.”

He went on to explain that star Kennedy McMann was preparing to shoot ‘The Good Doctor” spin-off “The Good Lawyer”, which premiered in March.

The studio, Teng said, had hoped to find a way for McMann to fit both shows into her schedule and reached out to an exec at The CW about a season 5 pickup for “Nancy Drew”.

“And it was then, he said to us, ‘Oh, we’re not picking you up … the show is too expensive.’ Had our studio not made that call, who knows if we would’ve ever been told,” Teng said. “At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale.”

He continued, “What a f**king s***ty way of telling us we were getting cancelled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That’s why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib. No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show.

“I’ve been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit… Which means cancelling shows,” Teng went on. “But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f**king disrespect. I’m glad y’all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew.”

News of the “Nancy Drew” cancellation announced by showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor in October 2022.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” they said in a statement at the time.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way,” they added. “We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”