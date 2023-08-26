Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Singer Miley Cyrus is seen carrying her dog Emu in New York City.

Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, and to celebrate the occasion we take a look at celebrities who’ve shared their love of their furry, four-legged friends.

Sylvester Stallone

The “Rocky”, “Rambo” and “Expendables” star has taken to social media on numerous occasions to celebrate his pets. These include his Rottweiler Dwight (named after his “Tulsa King” character), pup Billy, another dog — named Buster — and cat Mabel.

Jennifer Aniston

The “Morning Show” star has introduced her Instagram followers to her dogs, Lord Chesterfield, Clydeo (who has its own Instagram account) and more recent arrival, puppy Dolly.

Matthew Perry

Back in 2021, Aniston’s fellow “Friends” alum Matthew Perry introduced his new Labradoodle pup, Alfred.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez spends some snuggle time with her pups, Daisy and Winnie.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus shared some pics of herself hanging with pups Angel, Bean, Bo and Emu.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon celebrated National Love Your Pet Day with her beloved pup, Minnie Pearl.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a dog mom of two — Diana (Chihuahua-Terrier mix) and Gino, a German Sheppard. They both have Instagram pages dedicated to chronicling their respective furry adventures.