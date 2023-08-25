Morgan Wade’s sophomore album Psychopath has finally arrived.

After much anticipation – the country singer’s been highlighted by several publications including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, and more – Wade says she “can finally breathe” now that her record is out.

“The response has been so great already. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “…I’m very grateful today.”

“Writing all this while heading into the studio #acoustic,” Wade, 28, added alongside a winking emoticon, seemingly hinting at her next project – an acoustic album.

Meanwhile on Wade’s Instagram Story, the Virginia native reposted several fans’ posts of them listening to her new album, including one shared by rumoured girlfriend, Kyle Richards, who congratulated Wade on the release.

“You put your heart and soul into this new record and it’s [fire],” Richards – who stars in Wade’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video – wrote on her Story.

Psychopath was produced by Sadler Vaden and sees Wade collaborating with co-writers Julia Michaels, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, Natalie Hemby, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Butch Walker. The album also features five solo writes, including “27 Club” that The New York Times calls “a cutting song about dodging the worst fate, and still being unsure of what comes next.”

Wade has become one of country music’s most compelling voices. Her scathingly honest and raw 2021 debut album Reckless topped Rolling Stone’s Best Country Albums of the year list and produced the Top 30 lead single “Wilder Days”, which led to nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Americana Music Association Emerging Act of the Year, and CMT Breakthrough Female Video of the Year.

Listen to Psychopath here.