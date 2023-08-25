The following are the rules (“Rules”) for the ET Canada Glam Jam Party giveaway (the “Giveaway”) being administered by Corus Sales Inc. (“Corus”) for the promotion of the ETCanada and Shark Ninja Glam Jam Party.

1. ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible for the Giveaway, entrants must be legal residents of Ontario, be of nineteen (19) years of age or older at the time of entry in Ontario, have a valid Instagram account at the time of entry and be available to participate in the Prize (as defined below) on September 6, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Although the giveaway will also be boosted on Facebook, only Instagram entries will be accepted. Employees of Corus and its affiliates, subsidiaries, related companies, advertising and promotional agencies, prize suppliers and the household members of any of the above, are not eligible to participate in the Giveaway.

2. GIVEAWAY PERIOD

The Giveaway shall run from August 28th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) to August 31st at 9:00 a.m. ET (the “Giveaway Period”) after which time no further entries will be considered.

3. HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. To enter, entrants must:

Like the Instagram giveaway post on @ETCanada (the “Giveaway Post”); and Tag a friend in the comments of the Giveaway Post (the “Tag”).

There are unlimited entries during the Giveaway Period. Each Tag shall provide one (1) entry into the Prize draw.

In the event of a dispute as to who submitted an electronic entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok account associated with the entry. “Authorized account holder” of a Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok account is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok account by the applicable social media platform.

4. PRIZES

There are ten (10) prizes (each a “Prize”, together the “Prizes”) available to be won, each consisting of two (2) tickets to the ETCanada Glam Jam Party happening on September 6th, 2023, in Toronto, ON. The approximate value of each Prize is one hundred eighty Canadian dollars (CDN$180.00). Winners are not entitled to monetary difference between actual Prize value and stated approximate Prize value, if any. Winners will be responsible for any expense not explicitly included in the Prize, including but not limited to transportation to and from the Prize.

Corus reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if a Prize or any part thereof cannot be awarded for any reason. The Prizes are not transferable and not redeemable for cash, will not be extended under any circumstances and must be accepted as offered without substitution.

Prizes will be distributed within four (4) business days after each winner has been successfully contacted and fulfilled the requirements set out herein. Corus shall not assume any liability for a lost, damaged or misdirected Prize.

5. SELECTION OF WINNERS

Upon completion of the Giveaway Period, ten (10) entrants will be selected by a random draw from all eligible entries received during the Giveaway Period. Each entrant shall be eligible to win only one (1) Prize.

Each selected entrant will be notified by private Instagram message within four (4) business days after the end of the Giveaway Period. The selected entrants must respond to the notification within twenty-four (24) hours. If a selected entrant does not respond in the allotted time, they will be disqualified and will not receive a Prize and another entrant may be randomly selected from the pool of eligible entries in Corus’ sole discretion. Corus shall be in no way responsible for the failure, for any reason whatsoever, of a selected entrant to receive notification or for Corus’ failure to receive a selected entrant’s response.

The odds of being selected as a potential winner are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received by Corus during the Giveaway Period. Before being declared a winner, the selected entrants will be required to: (i) correctly answer, without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, a time-limited, mathematical skill-testing question to be administered during a pre-arranged telephone call or by e-mail; (ii) comply with the Rules; and (iii) may be required to sign and return the Release (described below).

6. RELEASE

The winners may be required to execute a winner release form (“Release”), as determined by Corus in its sole discretion, that confirms winners’: (i) eligibility for the Giveaway; (ii) acceptance of the Prize as offered; (iii) release of Corus, Instagram, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or related companies and each of their employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents, sponsors, administrators, licensees, representatives, advertising, media buying and promotional agencies and prize suppliers (collectively, the “Releasees”) from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Giveaway or the acceptance, use, or misuse of the Prize, including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom; and (iv) grants to Corus of the unrestricted right, in Corus’ sole discretion, to produce, reproduce, publish, broadcast, communicate by telecommunication, exhibit, distribute, adapt and otherwise use or re-use the winner’s name, image, likeness, voice and biography, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, in connection with the Giveaway and the promotion and exploitation thereof. The executed Release must be returned within one (1) business day of the date indicated on the accompanying letter of notification or the verification as a winner or the selected entrant will be disqualified and the Prize forfeited.

7. GENERAL

By participating in the Giveaway, each entrant:

Agrees to abide by these Rules and the decisions of Corus which shall be final and binding in all respects. Entrants who have not complied with these Rules are subject to disqualification;

Releases and holds harmless the Releasees from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the entrant or any other person, including personal injury, death, or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any Prize, participation in the Giveaway, any breach of the Rules, or any Prize-related activity;

Agrees to fully indemnify Releasees from any and all claims by third parties relating to the entrant’s participation in the Giveaway, without limitation; and

If selected as a winner, agrees that their name may be used in any and all forms of media, without any further compensation by Corus and waives all rights (including moral rights) with respect to printed, broadcast and other forms of publicity.

Corus reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate the Giveaway, in whole or part, and/or modify, amend or suspend the Giveaway, and/or these Rules in any way, at any time, for any reason without prior notice.

Personal information collected during the course of the Giveaway shall be used by Corus and its authorized representatives solely for the purposes of conducting the Giveaway and awarding Prize(s) and will not be used or disclosed for any other purpose unless required by law. Corus will use the entrant’s personal information only for identified purposes, and protect the entrant’s personal information in a manner that is consistent with the Corus Privacy Policy at: https://www.corusent.com/privacy-policy/.

The Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or any social media platforms on which the Giveaway may have been advertised. Any personal information provided by an entrant is being provided to Corus and not Facebook. Any questions or comments regarding the Giveaway must be directed to Corus and not to any of the social media platforms on which the Giveaway may have been advertised.

The Giveaway is subject to all applicable laws of the province of Ontario and the laws of Canada applicable therein.