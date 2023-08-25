While Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal destroyed his relationship with Ariana Madix (albeit while hugely boosting ratings of “Vanderpump Rules”), one inconvenient fact remains: the exes continue to live in the same Los Angeles home, which they purchased together back in 2019.

Madix addressed this during a recent appearance on fellow “VPR” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, explaining how the two manage to avoid each other while sharing the same address.

“I have to say, him staying out late all the time was always something that really made my anxiety super, super bad — never knowing when he was going to come in the door, never knowing how late he’s going to stay out,” Madix told Shay, as reported by People.

“He’d say he’s going to be out until 12 and then it’s two or three and he’s still out. I couldn’t sleep,” she continued.

“I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f**k about when he’s coming in that door. … Yes, we’re in the same house but I don’t have to think, ‘He’s coming in my bedroom’ — because he’s not,” she said, adding, “I sleep with my door locked, just in case.”

As for why either she nor Scandoval hasn’t just found another place, she explained that neither of them is “rolling in money right now.”

She said “I pay a mortgage right, it’s expensive. I have lot of places that money has to go before I get to just be like Scrooge McDuck. I am not rich, I do not have millions of dollars and I’m also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f**k myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f**ked up.”

She added: “I have a pretty decent little set up: I stay in my room or I go in the kitchen if I have to. My room is kind of like a little apartment right, I don’t see him, I don’t interact with him and I stay in my own little zone. I’m busy, I’ve got a lot going on.”