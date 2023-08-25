Alyson Stoner is recalling a very awkward experience on the set of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” when she was just 12.

Stoner, who played Max on the Disney Channel series, recently launched her “Dear Hollywood” podcast, where she looked back at an episode in which she discovered a script called for her to kiss series stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

Stoner, who has come out as pansexual and goes by they/them pronouns, had never kissed anyone before.

READ MORE: Alyson Stoner Reveals She Was Fired From Children’s Show After Coming Out ‘Because They Felt I Was Unsafe’

“My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera,” they said. “I remember on ‘Suite Life’ on Disney, I’d already booked the role of Max and I’d filmed an episode.”

“Well, a few weeks later, they wrote an episode where Max had to kiss both twins,” they continued.

“I felt young and uncomfortable,” Stoner explained. “I felt like, you know, this is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It’s only a character. So in that way, I justified like, ‘OK, I can have my kiss here and then I’ll have my own separate first kiss at some point.'”

READ MORE: Alyson Stoner Reveals She Underwent Gay Conversion Therapy: ‘My Mind Doesn’t Even Want To Go There’

As she explained, an actor — even one as young as they were — has no control over what they’re expected to do on set.

“So writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode,” they said. “And it’s assumed that you’re going to agree to whatever scripted.”