Kim Zolciak suffered quite the double whammy on Thursday — less than three hours after Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from her, Kim was hit with another lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is being sued by a debt collection company for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card, which had a $115,000 credit limit.

The documents show Kim’s last payment to Capital One (the company that bought the debt from HSBC) came on Sept. 17, 2022, in the amount of $4,179. The credit card — with a 25.49 interest rate — has since been restricted and cannot be used.

As ET previously reported, Kroy filed for divorce for the second time on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. Court documents show Kroy filed the paperwork at 1:06 p.m. Kim then got sued at 3:41 p.m. that day, also in Fulton County Superior Court. It’s also not the first time she’s been sued for an unpaid bill.

Back in June, the former “Don’t Be Tardy” star got sued by Target National Bank for an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24. The following month, Kim took to Instagram to advertise an online sale of luxury items belonging to her daughter, Brielle. That online sale also came just two weeks after Kim and Kroy were hit with a lawsuit claiming they defaulted on a $300,000 home equity credit line taken out of their house in Alpharetta, Georgia.

The second divorce filing comes after they reconciled last month. The reconciliation didn’t last long, though, with a source telling ET on Thursday that “the two have been fighting nonstop” and that “the relationship has become really toxic.”

They each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage and made a series of damning allegations against one another. The divorce proceedings set forth a custody battle, and a back-and-forth over child support and spousal support.

After nearly two months of continuous mudslinging — and accusations of physical violence — the pair shocked everyone when they announced they were tossing the divorce filings in early July.

Kim and Kroy share four children — twins Kaia and Kane, 9, Kash, 10, and Kroy Jagger “KJ” Biermann, 12. During their marriage, Kroy also adopted Kim’s oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak Again 1 Month After Reconciling

Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak Again: A Timeline of Their Rollercoaster Split

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Face Lawsuit After Allegedly Defaulting on $300,000 Home Equity Loan