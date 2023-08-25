Margot Robbie came very close to landing a role in “American Horror Story” season 2 over 10 years ago.

The Australian actress, 33, auditioned back in 2012 for “Asylum” – which saw Adam Levine and Jenna Dewan make cameos in the premiere – but ultimately never landed a part in the anthology series. In a new interview with Backstage magazine’s “In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast”, the show’s casting director, Eric Dawson – who always knew Robbie was “a star” – looked back on her bittersweet audition.

“Margot is probably one of my favourite auditions of all time,” Dawson admitted, noting that it took place “right before she broke out” in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

“She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room,” he recounted of Robbie. “Even though she didn’t get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her?”

Dawson – whose worked alongside “AHS” creator Ryan Murphy for more than 20 years – revealed that, at the time, Robbie – who was roughly 22 then – was “out of our realm of possibility of hiring,” seemingly due to scheduling conflicts as her career picked up, but he failed to provide further detail. Nonetheless, he got the sense that her career was “just rising,” adding that, as a casting director, getting the chance to see actors climb to fame is “fun.”

“Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors,” he proclaimed.

“AHS” has casted many high-profile celebs over the years, who’ve gone on to achieve great things because of the show. Lady Gaga’s performance in “Hotel” landed her a Golden Globes award for best actress in a limited or anthology series, and Kaia Gerber landed her first major acting role in the franchise spinoff “American Horror Stories”, plus season 10’s “AHS: Double Feature”.

Since 2012, Robbie has received two Oscar nominations and is currently raking in success as “Barbie” continues to take over the box office, while “American Horror Story” has gone on for 10 more seasons since “Asylum”, with season 12 – “AHS: Delicate” – set to premiere next month. The upcoming season’s star-studded cast includes Kim Kardashian and Robbie’s pal, Cara Delevingne.

As fans wait for “American Horror Story: Delicate” to premiere on Sept. 20, previous “AHS” seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.