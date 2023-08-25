SZA has debuted the music video for “Snooze”, one of 23 tracks off her sophomore album, SOS, that spent 10 weeks at the top of Billboard’s 200.

Directed by Bradley J. Calder and Solána, the video explores the ebbs and flows of romantic relationships in a looping multiverse with cameos by Justin Bieber, actors Woody McClain and Young Mazino, plus hitmaking producer/songwriter Benny Blanco, whom has worked with both SZA and Bieber amongst others.

SZA in “Snooze” music video. — Photo: Bucci / @kombucci

SZA and Justin Bieber behind-the-scenes of her “Snooze” music video. — Photo: Bucci / @kombucci

The steamy video even got Bieber’s wife Hailey’s stamp of approval. The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing her hubby some love as she supported his role in the project.

“My 2 favourite artists in 1 video,” she wrote alongside a montage of clips of Justin and SZA. In the video, the two enjoy a picnic together before passing time in a bedroom while smoking, and riding a tractor.

Photo: Instagram/ @HaileyBieber

Back in March, the Biebers enjoyed a date night at one of SZA’s Los Angeles concerts.

Throughout the nearly five-minute video, SZA’s character appears in different scenes with Bieber, McClain, and Mazino, building up to a montage of her arguing with each one.

SZA and Woody McClain in “Snooze” music video. — Photo: Bucci / @kombucci

Following its debut, the trendsetting singer thanked all her collaborators on social media.

“Snooze video out NOW. Thank you to everyone involved in making this happen !! Specially my co stars for being so awesome,” she captioned an Instagram post.

To date, “Snooze” – written solely by SZA – has garnered over 8 billion streams worldwide. The Grammy award-winning musician – who was recently nominated for six 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, including the coveted Video of the Year for “Kill Bill” – is gearing up for the second leg of her lauded “SOS” North American tour, kicking off September 20 in Miami.