Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell‘s wedding looked every bit like a fairytale, and Miley Cyrus couldn’t have looked happier!

Tish took to Instagram on Friday to share the first photos from her and Dominic’s intimate wedding last weekend in Malibu, California. In collaboration with Vogue, Tish shared a handful of photos, including one where the beaming newlyweds use the Pacific Ocean and sun setting over the Malibu hills as their picturesque backdrop.

The second photo in Tish’s slideshow features a candid photo of the happy couple, Miley, Brandi, 36, and a few of their guests. Brandi also took to Instagram to share a few pics, including one where she’s holding Miley’s hand.

According to the fashion magazine, Tish donned a strapless white lace dress with an A-line skirt by Netta Benshabu for her walk down the aisle. She called the wedding dress “the most romantic dress I’ve ever seen,” while adding that the dress “truly felt like me.” The night included a wardrobe change for the reception, with Vogue describing the second dress as “a silk look with spaghetti straps and a slit by Grace Loves Lace.” Why two dresses? Tish said she couldn’t make up her mind!

Miley, who on Friday also had a big day with the release of her new music video to “Used to Be Young,” shared what it meant to be celebrating her mother on her big day.

“My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes,” Miley told Vogue. “She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I’m older.”

Miley added, “To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Brandi’s Instagram post also included photos with her 33-year-old brother, Trace, who rocked a crisp white dress shirt and had it unbuttoned just enough to reveal his chest and neck tats. While son, Braison, 29, and daughter, Noah, 22, did not attend their mom’s soiree, a source told ET that there’s zero family drama between them despite the optics.

“They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding,” the source said.

In any event, the wedding was as magical as it looked in the photos. In fact, Tish, who said she slid into Dom’s DMs and called it “love at first sight,” told Vogue that her wedding was “the most romantic fairytale you could ever imagine.”

Congrats!

