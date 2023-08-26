Fans of Drea de Matteo are about to see a lot more of the former “Sopranos” star — a lot more, now that she’s launched her own OnlyFans subscription site.

According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actress launched her OnlyFans with a sultry shot of herself sitting on a bed, smoking a cigarette while wearing nothing but a pair of knee-high leopard-print boots.

READ MORE: ‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Loses Home In NYC Explosion

As the outlet noted, subscribers who pay $15 per month will see de Matteo’s candid, uncensored photos.

She promoted the launch with a pair of posts on Instagram Story, with one featuring a triple-X designation and burning flames.

In a 2021 interview with NME, de Matteo looked back on her initial decision to put some distance between herself and her “Sopranos” character, admitting she’d come to realize she should have leaned into more similar roles instead.

“I felt down — it was very scary. I played a New Yorker with a very heavy accent and that’s the kiss of death for someone who wants to do other things. I jumped right into [‘Friends’ spinoff] ‘Joey’ – which I didn’t think was a smart move but everybody pushed me into it – where I’m playing Adriana but as a cartoon. The reason people loved Adriana was because she wasn’t a caricature, she was real,” de Matteo explained.

“Looking back, I think: ‘Silly girl, you had a talent for that. You should have maximized on that accent, being from Queens, being a New Yorker.’ But instead I wanted to work against it and it didn’t work in my favour. If you want to see Christopher Walken, you wanna see Christopher Walken, you know what I mean? You don’t wanna watch him do Shakespeare.”