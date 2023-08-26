Bob Barker, longtime host of daytime game show “The Price Is Right”, has died at age 99.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said in a statement, as reported by Today.

According to TMZ, who first broke the story, Barker died in his L.A. home on Saturday, of natural causes.

Barker launched his broadcasting career in 1950, hosting radio’s “The Bob Barker Show” before venturing into the then-new medium of television.

In 1956, he was tapped to host “Truth or Consequences”, NBC’s TV version of its popular radio game show. The show became a hit, going into syndication in 1966. Barker continued to host until it went off the air in 1975.

Meanwhile, in 1972 he began hosting CBS game show “The Price Is Right”, a revival of an earlier series that debuted in 1956 and ran until 1965.

In 1975, the network capitalized on the show’s success by expanding it from 30 to 60 minutes, becoming television’s first-ever hour-long game show.

In 1990, “The Price Is Right” set the record for the longest-running daytime game show in TV history, and Barker hosted 6,586 episodes before retiring in June 2007, replaced by comedian Drew Carey.

Barker was also known as a vociferous animal-rights advocate; in 1982, he began ending every episode of “The Price Is Right” by stating, “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered.”

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” said Barker’s longtime girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, in a statement to ET. “We were great friends over these 40 yrs. he will be missed.”

Barker also capitalized on his status as a pop-culture icon by appearing in various films and TV shows, almost always playing himself. This included appearances on “The Nanny”, “Yes, Dear”, “How I Met Your Mother”, and lending his voice to animated series such as “Family Guy”, “Futurama” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” (playing “Bob Barnacle” in the latter).

Barker’s most memorable acting appearance, however, was his hilarious scene in Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore”, when the 72-year-old hauled off and decked Sandler.

“I’m often asked what I loved most about my years with ‘Price’, and the first thing that pops to mind is… the money, of course!” Barker quipped in a 2021 interview with People.

“All kidding aside, there was much to love,” he added. “I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.”